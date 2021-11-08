Investigators Search for Suspect in Sexual Assault of Blind Woman in Cupertino

Investigators are asking for the public's help identifying a suspect in a sexual assault from May that took place in a parking lot near a Whole Foods store in Cupertino.

The brazen attack happened at about 2 p.m. on May 5 near Stevens Creek Boulevard and North Stelling Road after the suspect had apparently followed the victim, who is legally blind, for some time, said Santa Clara County Sheriff's Deputy Russell Davis.

Our redesigned local news and weather app is live! Download it for iOS or Android — and sign up for alerts.

The suspect first approached the woman as she was walking to work "and made verbal flirtatious advances," which she declined and continued on her way, according to sheriff's officials.

He later allegedly approached her again, grabbed her and sexually assaulted her.

Santa Clara Sheriff's Office via Bay City News

The attack was interrupted by a witness who honked his horn and got out of his car to briefly confront the suspect, who ran to a silver 2003-2007 Scion XB, got in a drove away, sheriff's officials said Monday in a news release.

While investigators were able to retrieve security camera video and images of the car, they weren't able to get a license number since there was no front plate and the images don't show the back of the vehicle.

The images do show what appear to be colorful toy cars affixed to the Scion's front dashboard.

Santa Clara Sheriff's Office via Bay City News

"Detectives have been working on this case for months on end and have exhausted their leads, including multiple law enforcement databases and DMV records, and we're now asking for the public's help," Davis said.

"We're just afraid that this person has targeted other victims and will do it again," he said.

The suspect is described as a man in his 20s or 30s, 5 feet 10 inches to 6 feet tall and weighing between 200 to 240 lbs., according to sheriff's officials.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Sheriff's Office at (408) 808-4500 use the anonymous tip line at (408) 808-4431 or SO.website@shf.sccgov.org.