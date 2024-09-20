iPhone users can now add California driver's license to phone. Here's how

California driver’s license holders can now add their state ID to Apple Wallet on their iPhone and Apple Watch, Gov. Gavin Newsom announced Thursday.

The digital IDs will be accepted at Transportation Security Administration (TSA) check points, including San Francisco International Airport and Mineta San Jose International Airport, as well as select businesses.

“With this new integration, we’re working to better serve the people of California in the 21st Century,” Newsom said in a statement.

Here’s how to add your ID to Apple Wallet

Go to Apple Wallet Click the + button on the top right-hand corner Under the “Add to Wallet” section, tap “Driver’s License or State ID” to select “California mDL Pilot. Scan the front and back sides of your California ID Scan your face Take a picture Wait for verification from the California DMV.

But there’s a catch

The mobile driver’s license (mDL) pilot program is currently only limited to 1.5 million participants.

If your license is expired or suspended, your mDL will be rejected.

Other factors that could impact your mDL applications are:

Wearing headwear

Not using plain background

Lack of consistent lighting

Other faces in the frame

Wearing sunglasses

More tips can be found here.

Last month, the state announced the DMV addition of Google Wallet as an option to hold driver’s licenses and identification cards.