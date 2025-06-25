Examining how Iran-Israel conflict impacts United States economy

It appears the economy and housing market are weathering the conflict in the Middle East.

Even as the United States got involved in the Iran-Israel conflict, the economy seemed to right itself fairly quickly.

On Tuesday, the stock market hit its highest level in more than three months with the Dow up more than 500 points after a brief slip on fears of a prolonged fight in the Mid-East region.

Oil prices, which initially spiked, are now back down.

It also appears investors are feeling confident that the United States will not be in for a long fight.

NBC Bay Area's business and tech reporter Scott Budman takes a closer look. Watch his segment in the video above.