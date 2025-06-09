Bay Area Iranian, Afghan communities concerned as Trump's travel ban goes into effect

President Donald Trump's travel ban is now in full effect, leaving the Bay Area Iranian and Afghan communities concerned for their livelihoods.

The order prevents citizens from 12 counties from entering the county, however, a few exceptions are being made. The order does not apply to people with visas who are already in the country.

"We have a lot of clients and customers who come from Afghanistan to our store, so it will definitely have an impact," said Ghezal Omar, owner of Afghan Bazaar in Fremont.

Omar's establishment is situated in Little Kabul, which is known as a cultural hub for the Bay Area's largest Afghan population.

Omar said she is worried she and other Americans won't be able to reunite with family living in Afghanistan.

"We have loved ones in Afghanistan, who can’t leave," she said. "I have a cousin who, for months, has been trying to come here. When there’s a glimmer of hope, it always seems to be stripped away. I definitely think it will emotionally affect the community."

The President said he enacted the ban to protect the country from foreign terrorists. The ban included countries like Afghanistan, Burma, Haiti, Libya and Iran.

Hamid Azimi with the Iranian American Community of Northern California said there are mixed reactions about the ban within the Iranian community.

"I do support putting extra pressure on the regime as long as this ban puts pressure on the regime," Azimi said. "I will support it, but I want people to know that these ban efforts should be against the regime, not the Iranian people."

President Trump said the countries subjected to the most severe restrictions were determined to harbor a "large-scale presence of terrorists," failed to cooperate on visa security and have an inability to verify travelers' identity.

The entry of people from seven other countries, including Cuba and Venezuela, will be partially restricted. Citizens from those countries cannot come to the U.S. permanently or apply for certain types of visas.

Bay Area congressman Ro Khanna called the travel ban draconian and unconstitutional. He added that people need to seek asylum.

Humanitarian groups, including the International Cardiac Alliance, are concerned that the travel ban will stall or cancel lifesaving medical procedures for dozens of children and young adults.