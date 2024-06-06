Paris 2024 Olympics

‘There's no better reward': Former Stanford basketball player hopes to represent Mexico in Paris Olympics

By Damian Trujillo

NBC Universal, Inc.

Former Stanford basketball player Isa Silva is working to make Mexico's national team.

Silva is using his farmworker roots as an inspiration to make it to the Paris Olympics.

Watch NBC Bay Area News 📺 Streaming free 24/7

"There's no better reward than representing a country and having that name on the front of your chest while wearing your family's name on the back," he said.

Silva in two weeks flies out to Nogales for the Mexico national team's training camp. On July 2, he will catch a flight to Puerto Rico for the Olympic trials.

"Depending on how we do in Puerto Rico, I think it gives us a chance of going to Paris," Silva said. "Hopefully I can make that final roster."

Silva was born in Sacramento but has dual citizenship. His grandfather immigrated to the United States under the Bracero guest worker program and picked crops in the Salinas Valley.

"I am super proud of Isa Silva and his history, his ties to the Salinas Valley, to the agricultural industry," Stanford professor Ignacio Ornelas Rodriguez said.

Rodriguez sat down with Silva and a few other summer school students to talk about the importance of staying in school – even for a star athlete with Olympic dreams.

"He has become a mentor to the Latino community across the country," Rodriguez said.

Silva is not sure where he will be playing college hoops in his final year of eligibility. But right now, his focus is on Paris.

Get a weekly recap of the latest San Francisco Bay Area housing news. Sign up for NBC Bay Area’s Housing Deconstructed newsletter.

And for him, beating the odds has already been a slam dunk.

2024 paris olympics Jun 5

Former Cal hammer thrower Camryn Rogers set for second Olympics

2024 paris olympics Jun 5

Cameron Brink, Rhyne Howard headline US 3×3 Olympic women's basketball team

2024 paris olympics May 29

Breaking Baguettes: Break bread with Olympic athletes ahead of Paris 2024

This article tagged under:

Paris 2024 Olympics
Local Climate in Crisis Making It In The Bay State U.S. & World Sports The Investigative Unit Submit a tip Digital Series NBC Bay Area Responds Submit a consumer complaint How To Explainers California Live Weather Weather Alerts Entertainment Video Traffic Community About Us
About Us Our News Standards TV Schedule Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV NBC Sports Bay Area
Contact Us