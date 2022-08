The National Weather Service on Sunday advised that there may be a few thunderstorms possible late into the evening and into Monday for the Bay Area and Central Coast.

Though forecasters say that chances are "low," the advisory is from south to north across the entire area, with lightning being the primary hazard. Wildfires started by lightning are a particular concern.

Meteorologist Rob Mayeda has more details in the video above.

Evening model run update HRRR keeps rain totals looking pretty low while some stronger showers may develop overnight to midday Monday which bring 🌩 risk. Both HRRR/NAM now showing shower chances into at least Tuesday. Stay tuned. #CAwx 7/31/2022 pic.twitter.com/F1ZXWLlL38 — Rob Mayeda (@RobMayeda) August 1, 2022

