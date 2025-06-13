Israel takes aim at Iran's nuclear program, launches airstrikes

The Israeli military took aim at Iran's nuclear programs and scientists early Friday morning, escalating the tension between both countries and expanding regional conflict.

Iran's state media reported that its most senior military official was killed during what Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said was a "targeted military operation."

"This operation will continue for as many days as it takes to remove this threat," Netanyahu said.

The US has since stressed it was not involved in the action.

"We are not involved in strikes against Iran, and our top priority is protecting American forces in the region. Let me be clear: Iran should not target U.S. interests or personnel," said US Secretary of State Marco Rubio in a statement.

