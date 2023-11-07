Israeli Consulate in San Francisco shows images of war

With Israel under increasing international pressure to halt its bombardment of Gaza, the Israeli Consulate in San Francisco on Tuesday screened a 40-minute video showing some of the atrocities committed during the Oct. 7 attack in an effort to refocus the debate on Hamas.

The video was a compilation of several clips, including one that was released just days after the attack by first responders at Kibbutz Be'eri. The Israeli Consulate did not allow journalists to record the compilation, but they were allowed to write down notes.

"In Jewish tradition, we immediately bury the deceased and on the 30th day you go back to the gravesite and you say goodbye," said Tyler Gregory with the Jewish Community Relations Council. "There's a lot of symbolism actually to the video being shown right now because this is a holy moment."

Since the initial attack, Israel has vowed to root out Hamas from Gaza.

The death toll, which includes a lot of children, has raised concerns among United States officials and the United Nations.

The latest figure released this week by the Hamas-administered Gaza Ministry of Health put the death toll in Gaza at 10,027 people.

A series of airstrikes have leveled entire buildings, churches, mosques and a UN-run refugee camp.

The Israeli government says Hamas terrorists are using those sites as cover. Israel has been criticized for those strikes.

"I think that our objective is to defeat Hamas," Israeli Consul General Marco Sermoneta said. "Therefore, we will continue to work to do that. Doing our utmost to minimize civilian casualties and civilian harm."

There have been large demonstrations in the Bay Area and across the country supporting Palestinians.

One of the reasons for Tuesday's screening at the consulate was for the Israeli government to remind people the reason why the war started in the first place.