Israel-Hamas War

Bay Area reacts to Israeli cabinet approving temporary cease-fire with Hamas

By NBC Bay Area staff

NBC Universal, Inc.

The Israeli cabinet approved a four-day pause in fighting with Hamas Wednesday, a deal that will allow 50 hostages to be released.

And Hamas said the longer the pause, the more hostages they’ll let go.

The starting time for this temporary cease-fire will be announced in the next 24 hours.

This deal means the agonizing wait is finally nearing an end for some of the families of the more than 200 hostages.

Terry McSweeney has the details and reaction from the local Jewish and Islamic community.

Watch his full report in video player above.

This article tagged under:

Israel-Hamas War
