Italian Street Fair Captures Attention of San Francisco's North Beach

Several fairs took over San Francisco streets this weekend.

But perhaps none was more vibrant than the Festa Italiana, put on by the San Francisco Italian Athletic Club. The event was held on Stockton Street, between Union and Filbert.

The festival featured live music, including a symphony of accordions and multiple appearances by well-known musician and record producer Steve Albini.

Other highlights included a pizza toss by 13-time world champion Tony Gemignani, who owns Tony’s Pizza Napoletana in North Beach.

Get a weekly recap of the latest San Francisco Bay Area housing news. Sign up for NBC Bay Area’s Housing Deconstructed newsletter.

Beverages did flow, which organizers said it was a great sign about attendance and community involvement.

“Well, I think yesterday we went through five kegs of beer, twenty-two cases of Aperol, and I don't know how many cases of Prosecco,” said Nick Figone, executive director of the San Francisco Italian Athletic Club. “So, we had quite a big crowd."

On Sunday, people also ran in the 102nd Statuto race.

The 8k race commemorates the creation of the first Italian Constitution and organizers call it a running tradition in San Francisco.