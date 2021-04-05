‘It's Good to Be Home': VP Kamala Harris Visits Oakland for First Time Since Taking Office

Choppers in the sky and secret service on the ground covered West Oakland Monday for Vice President Kamala Harris' first time in the Bay Area since taking office.

The East Bay native was in Oakland to promote President Joe Biden's infrastructure plan, but she also took the time to visit local businesses.

Download our mobile app for iOS or Android to get the latest breaking news and local stories.

"It's good to be home," the Vice President said as she visited Red Door Catering, a local catering service.

Neighbors like Kim Robinson took pride in seeing the flurry of activity just steps from her door as Harris' motorcade arrived in town.

"I wish I had known in advance I would have dressed better and I would have invited her for coffee," Robinson said.

Vice President Harris met with Red Door Catering’s owner Reign Free, where the two highlighted the role of community development financial institutions that provide loans to small businesses trying to survive the pandemic.

On Monday morning, the vice president joined Governor Gavin Newsom on a walking tour of the East Bay Municipal Utility District Upper San Leandro Water Treatment Plant.

"Literally, I grew up across, off the exit," she said.

Harris is promoting President Biden's $2.3 trillion infrastructure plan which include goals like improving water quality, especially for disadvantaged communities.

"We definitely need to get the roads fixed and everything," said West Oakland resident Montana Ivey. "I appreciate the fact that she’s coming here in person, during COVID."