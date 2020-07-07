Witnesses, More Video Footage Sought in Connection With Boy's Killing in SF

San Francisco Police Chief Bill Scott on Monday renewed pleas to the public to help find the people responsible for a Fourth of July shooting that killed a 6-year-old in the city's Bayview neighborhood.

Gunfire from the 10:45 p.m. Saturday shooting near the 1200 block of Ingalls Street struck Jace Young. Although the boy was taken to the hospital, he died from his injuries, according to police.

Officers also located a man injured in the shooting. He was taken to the hospital with injuries not considered life-threatening, police said.

Police have described the suspects as two men.

Scott said investigators were reviewing surveillance video from the area and seeking witnesses.

"We're begging for the public's help on this," he said. "It was a horrific scene and a horrific crime and this family deserves better. Our city deserves better."

He added, "We know there's people who witnessed what happened and maybe saw this; so those folks, we're asking that you come forward and help."

In a joint statement, Mayor London Breed and Supervisor Shamann Walton called the shooting senseless.

"The Black Lives Matter movement is about ending police violence, but it's also about more than that. It's about investing in our Black children's lives and ending the gun violence that continues from generation to generation, because a boy like Jace Young should have been able to grow up safely in his own community," they said.

"He was a bright light in the neighborhood," Walton and Breed said. "He was a little boy who should have been given the opportunity to go to school, play with his friends, and lead a life that would make his family proud.

"Instead, he was brutally gunned down on the Fourth of July. This Black child's life mattered!" they said. "Growing up in San Francisco, we both saw too many people killed by gun violence. We saw the anger, despair and hopelessness that swallowed our communities in the wake of this irreparable damage."

They said, "We saw mothers weeping and fathers broken. We both dedicated our lives to changing the circumstances that systematically put Black people in harm's way. Clearly, we must do more."

According to Jace's family, he was celebrating the holiday with his family when gunfire broke out.

"Who would have ever thought that a celebration would turn into a tragedy," Jace's family said in post on a GoFundMe account they've created.

"The kid who could brighten up a room with his smile and blue glasses. His love for technology and always wanting to be around all of his family and friends."

Jace's family is seeking to raise $20,000 for funeral arrangements via the GoFundMe account.

Anyone with information about the shooting is being asked to contact SFPD's 24-hour tip line at (415) 575-4444, or to text tips to TIP411 and begin the text message with "SFPD." Tipsters can remain anonymous.