Jackpot! $12 Million Superlotto Ticket Sold at San Jose Safeway

By Stephen Ellison

A lucky Superlotto Plus player in San Jose is $12 million richer after a jackpot ticket was sold at a Safeway supermarket in the city's Willow Glen neighborhood, according to the California Lottery.

The ticket matching all six numbers in Saturday's draw was sold at the Safeway at 1530 Hamilton Ave. in San Jose, lottery officials said. The store will receive a hefty bonus for selling the jackpot ticket.

The winning numbers from Saturday's Superlotto Plus draw were 5, 20, 22, 24, 32 and the Mega number 15.

The lucky ticketholder has 180 days to claim the $12 million prize. The jackpot for the next Superlotto Plus draw on Wednesday rolls back to $7 million, according to the California Lottery website.

