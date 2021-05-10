Daly City

Jackpot! Lucky Lottery Player Scores $6 Million on Scratchers Ticket in Daly City

By Stephen Ellison

lottery generic
File

A lucky lottery Scratchers player in Daly City hit the jackpot recently, scoring a $6 million win on a $10 Set For Life ticket, according to the California Lottery.

Pedro Escobar Hernandez, identified as the ticketholder, told lottery officials he was in shock after buying and playing the lucky Scratchers ticket from 88th St. Fuels at 2428 Junipero Serra Blvd. in Daly City.

Download our mobile app for iOS or Android to get the latest breaking news and local stories.

The jackpot prize in the Set For Life game is $20,000 a month for 25 years, the lottery said.

Local

Reopening California 2 hours ago

Gov. Newsom in Bay Area to Unveil Economic Recovery Plan

Redwood City 2 hours ago

Police Investigate Traffic Death on El Camino Real in Redwood City

"The first thing I’m going to do is buy a house," Hernandez told lottery officials. "Perhaps some land, so I can have some horses."

The owner of 88th St. Fuels will receive a $30,000 bonus for selling the winning ticket, the lottery said.

This article tagged under:

Daly Citylotteryscratchers tickets
Coronavirus Pandemic Local News Making It In The Bay Bay Area Proud Digital Originals State U.S. & World Sports The Investigative Unit No Man's Land NBC Bay Area Responds Submit a consumer complaint How To Explainers California Live Weather Weather Alerts Traffic Video NBCLX Entertainment
Community About Us TV Schedule Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us