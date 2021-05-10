Jackpot! Lucky Lottery Player Scores $6 Million on Scratchers Ticket in Daly City

A lucky lottery Scratchers player in Daly City hit the jackpot recently, scoring a $6 million win on a $10 Set For Life ticket, according to the California Lottery.

Pedro Escobar Hernandez, identified as the ticketholder, told lottery officials he was in shock after buying and playing the lucky Scratchers ticket from 88th St. Fuels at 2428 Junipero Serra Blvd. in Daly City.

The jackpot prize in the Set For Life game is $20,000 a month for 25 years, the lottery said.

"The first thing I’m going to do is buy a house," Hernandez told lottery officials. "Perhaps some land, so I can have some horses."

The owner of 88th St. Fuels will receive a $30,000 bonus for selling the winning ticket, the lottery said.