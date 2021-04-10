Warriors

James Wiseman Leaves Warriors-Rockets With Apparent Leg Injury

By Ali Thanawalla

Wiseman leaves Warriors-Rockets with apparent leg injury originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

Prized Warriors rookie James Wiseman left Saturday's game against the Houston Rockets with an apparent leg injury.

Early in the second quarter, Wiseman took a bounce pass from Jordan Poole and attempted to dunk the ball. Rockets forward Kenyon Martin Jr. blocked the dunk attempt and Wiseman landed awkwardly.

Wiseman was able to get up and walk to the Warriors' bench on his own power. He was set to check back into the game after the timeout, but instead went to the locker room with the team's director of sports medicine and performance Rick Celebrini.

It's unclear what the severity of the injury is.

Wiseman had six points, one rebound and one steal in six minutes of action before exiting the court.

This story will be updated.

