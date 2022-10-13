‘It's Hard to Believe': East Bay Congressman Reflects on Jan. 6 Capitol Insurrection

Rep. Mark DeSaulnier (D, CA-11) said watching Thursday's final Jan. 6 hearing brought what he personally witnessed that day all flooding back.

DeSaulnier said he was the last congressman evacuated from the Capitol building during the insurrection.

"I'm still processing that it has happened. It is hard to believe that happened," DeSaulnier said. "I could look out and see it happening out the window. See the mall. See them walking up. See them breaching. See them throwing stuff at Capitol police. See them fighting."

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC Bay Area app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

The congressman said the dramatic new video that the committee played showing House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and Sen. Chuck Shumer making desperate calls for help was especially moving. DeSaulnier said he applauds the committee for presenting a powerful case and voting to supeona the former president.

"It's absolutely the right thing to do after what he did," DeSaulnier said. "He should come under oath and tell the truth telling the American people the truth."

DeSaulnier also said he is still suffering from PTSD from that day and hopes Americans look at all the evidence and come to the right conclusion.

"This is our moment in many ways," DeSaulnier said. "Jack Kennedy said a few Americans get to defend freedom at its ultimate moment of peril. He was talking about communism in the 60s. Well here we are and in some ways we get to be the generation that gets to fight for American democracy and freedom."