Japanese Consulate in SF Opens for Those Wishing to Pay Respects to Shinzo Abe

The Japanese consulate in San Francisco opened its doors to the public Monday for those wishing to pay their respects to former Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe, who was assassinated last week.

The consulate, at 275 Battery St., is providing a book of condolences for people to sign.

The doors of the consulate will be open between 10 a.m. and 4 p.m. Monday and Tuesday. No appointment is necessary, but the consulate is asking guests to bring a photo ID and to wear a face mask.

