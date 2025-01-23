San Bruno

JCPenney closing store at Tanforan in San Bruno

By NBC Bay Area staff

jcpenney722
AP

JCPenney confirmed Thursday it will close its store at The Shops at Tanforan in San Bruno.

The company said the store will be closing on May 25.

Watch NBC Bay Area News 📺 Streaming free 24/7

"The decision to close a store is never an easy one," JCPenney said in a statement. "We are grateful to our dedicated associates and the loyal customers who have shopped at our San Bruno location. We continue to work to make every dollar count for families across America and welcome them to shop at our other JCPenney stores in the area and at JCPenney.com."

San Francisco Jan 9

Walgreens to close 12 stores across San Francisco

news 5 hours ago

Store closures hit highest level since pandemic — see who is shutting down the most locations

news Jan 1

These restaurant chains closed locations in 2024

Get a weekly recap of the latest San Francisco Bay Area housing news. Sign up for NBC Bay Area’s Housing Deconstructed newsletter.

This article tagged under:

San Brunoretail
Local Climate in Crisis Making It In The Bay Weather Weather Alerts State U.S. & World Sports The Investigative Unit Submit a tip Digital Series NBC Bay Area Responds Submit a consumer complaint How To Explainers Newsletters Decision 2024 California Live Entertainment Video Traffic
About Us Our News Standards TV Schedule Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters TV Schedule Our Apps Cozi TV NBC Sports Bay Area
Contact Us