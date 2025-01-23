JCPenney closing store at Tanforan in San Bruno

JCPenney confirmed Thursday it will close its store at The Shops at Tanforan in San Bruno.

The company said the store will be closing on May 25.

"The decision to close a store is never an easy one," JCPenney said in a statement. "We are grateful to our dedicated associates and the loyal customers who have shopped at our San Bruno location. We continue to work to make every dollar count for families across America and welcome them to shop at our other JCPenney stores in the area and at JCPenney.com."