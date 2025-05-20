San Bruno

JCPenney closures include Tanforan in San Bruno

By NBC Bay Area staff

NBC Universal, Inc.

JCPenney will close its store at The Shops at Tanforan in San Bruno this weekend.

The company earlier this year confirmed to NBC Bay Area the store will be closing on Sunday, May 25.

"The decision to close a store is never an easy one," JCPenney previously said in a statement. "We are grateful to our dedicated associates and the loyal customers who have shopped at our San Bruno location. We continue to work to make every dollar count for families across America and welcome them to shop at our other JCPenney stores in the area and at JCPenney.com."

Here's a list of other JCPenney locations closing, according to Axios:

  • The Shops at Northfield in Denver, Colorado
  • Pine Ridge Mall in Pocatello, Idaho
  • West Ridge Mall in Topeka, Kansas
  • Fox Run Mall in Newington, New Hampshire
  • Asheville Mall in Asheville, North Carolina
  • Charleston Town Center in Charleston, West Virginia

The retailer earlier this year cited expiring lease agreements, market conditions and other business considerations behind its decision to shutter a handful of stores.

The department chain has faced financial struggles in recent years, including a Chapter 11 bankruptcy filing in 2020. In January, JCPenney merged with the multi-brand retailer SPARC Group to form Catalyst Brands, uniting six retail names including Aéropostale, Brooks Brothers, Lucky Brand and more.

Alex Portée with TODAY contributed to this report.

