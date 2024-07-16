JD Vance, Trump's VP pick, has ties to the Bay Area

Ohio Sen. JD Vance, the man chosen to be former President Donald Trump's running mate, has connections to the Bay Area.

Before running for senate, Vance was a venture capitalist working with several Silicon Valley companies and investors.

He worked alongside the likes of well-known tech investors like Peter Theil and Marc Andreessen and tech executives like Eric Schmidt and Steve Case.

Some say his relationship to Silicon Valley and tech could come in handy, both in the 2024 race for the White House and after should he and the former president win the election.

Tech VC Tatyana Kanzaveli called the idea of a venture capitalist vice president potentially good news for Silicon Valley.

"Someone who comes from a technology background, knowing startups, understanding the value of entrepreneurship, I think that's awesome," Kanzaveli said.

That's a sentiment echoed by Shaun Maguire, venture capitalist at Sequoia Capital, who said, "JD Vance is brilliant with broad life experience and he's willing to change his mind as new data comes in. He's a fantastic pick for VP."

But some wonder where Vance will stand on hot topics like the proposed TikTok ban.

"If the government is concerned about what the Chinese are doing with TikTok right now, I don't think that's going to get any better with JD Vance being part of the team, but he certainly understands what it's like to do business in the valley, to create wealth and to create companies," San Jose State University social media Professor Matt Cabot said.