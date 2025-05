The vice president is coming to the Bay Area.

Vice President JD Vance will be in Atherton on Friday for a private fundraising dinner at the home of well-known venture capitalist Chamath Palihapitiya. It's a high-dollar event for about 30 people.

Palihapitiya is a former Facebook executive and the host of the All-In podcast.