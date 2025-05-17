politics

Vice President Vance to attend private fundraiser in the Bay Area

By Robert Handa

Vice President JD Vance will be in the Bay Area Friday evening for a fundraiser with a small group of Silicon Valley elites.

The fundraiser is being held at the home of billionaire Chamath Palihapitiya, a well-known podcaster and former part owner of the Golden State Warriors.

Tim Bajarin, a prominent technology columnist and consultant, said Vance’s image and influence beyond the conservative wing of Silicon Valley is fluid and depends a lot on how President Donald Trump uses him.

"Experience so far has shown that Trump is the one who wants to take credit and more specifically be involved with the big leaders," Bajarin said. "He’s the one who’s met with Jensen Huang of Nvidia and Tim Cook from Apple and Lisa Su of AMD. The big tech guys are interfacing more with the president, not with Vance.”

Vance was once a venture capitalist and worked at a Menlo Park company while living in San Francisco.

