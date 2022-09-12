diabetes

JDRF Hope Gala

September 24, 2022, 6pm

JDRF is excited to welcome the community back into the ballroom for the 2022 JDRF Hope Gala! Join us for lively fundraising event that brings the type 1 diabetes (T1D) community together for a meaningful and memorable evening. This signature event draws social, business, and civic leaders from around the Bay Area and Northern California. Enjoy cocktails, a gourmet dinner, the presentation of the Living & Giving Award, an extraordinary live auction, inspirational Fund A Cure speaker, and live entertainment by the nationally recognized dance band Hip Service.

When: September 24, 2022, 6pm

Where: The Ritz-Carlton, San Francisco

For more information and for tickets visit: www.jdrf.org/norcal/events/2022-jdrf-hope-gala/

This article tagged under:

diabetesJDRFLight Up The Night Gala
