JDRF is excited to welcome the community back into the ballroom for the 2022 JDRF Hope Gala! Join us for lively fundraising event that brings the type 1 diabetes (T1D) community together for a meaningful and memorable evening. This signature event draws social, business, and civic leaders from around the Bay Area and Northern California. Enjoy cocktails, a gourmet dinner, the presentation of the Living & Giving Award, an extraordinary live auction, inspirational Fund A Cure speaker, and live entertainment by the nationally recognized dance band Hip Service.

When: September 24, 2022, 6pm

Where: The Ritz-Carlton, San Francisco

For more information and for tickets visit: www.jdrf.org/norcal/events/2022-jdrf-hope-gala/