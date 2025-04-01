Jellyfish-like creatures wash up on Bolinas Beach in Marin County

Another sign of spring was seen along the coast in the North Bay on Monday.

The Bolinas Beach in Marin County was covered with a massive swarm of Velella. The jellyfish-like species are common in Northern California in spring and summer.

The weekend rains and winds washed them ashore. Once they die, they dry out and turn into something that looks similar to cellophane wrap.

The National Park Service said this is pretty common after spring storms. The species is often referred to by its nickname “by-the-wind sailor.”