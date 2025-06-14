Bay Area Jewish, Iranian communities concerned as attacks continue in Middle East

Israel is warning that more missiles are incoming from Iran after some already landed in Tel Aviv. Some in the Bay Area are concerned for their loved ones in both countries.

The retaliatory attack comes after Israel launched an airstrike on Iran, killing nearly 80 people and injuring 320.

According to the Israeli Paramedic Organization, the attack by Iran left 21 people injured.

The Council on American-Islamic Relations has since come out and condemned Israel's actions.

"We are on the brink of more violence initiated by Israel without any accountability,” said Zahra Billoo, executive director of CAIR San Francisco Bay Area. "We have a large Iranian-American population in the San Francisco Bay Area, and they have been concerned for an extended period of time about Israeli violence in the region.”

Rabbi Mark Bloom, Temple Beth Abraham in Oakland, said several members from the synagogue are currently in Israel.

"We’ve got a pre-school teacher, we’ve got a father and daughter together, we’ve got parents visiting their children there, we have somebody on a post-college trip. We’re concerned about their safety," he said.

Since the surprise strike on Iran, its supreme leader posted on X that "The zionist regime has made a big mistake, a grave error, and committed a reckless act.”

Israel said the operation, dubbed Rising Lion, killed Iranian nuclear scientists and generals, including the commander of the Revolutionary Guard. The Israeli government said Iran's nuclear program posed a "clear nd present danger."

"I want to assure the civilized world, we will not let the world’s most dangerous regime get the world’s most dangerous weapons," said Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

Stateside, consumers are already starting to feel the financial impact of the conflict at the gas pump.

"A rise in domestic gas prices is expected to happen quickly within a day or 2," said Doug Johnson, a spokesperson for AAA Northern California. "Right now, crude oil prices are in the low 70% a barrel, but that's about a spike of 10$ compared to this time last week.”

The U.S claims it was not involved in the strikes against Iran, but the country is helping Israel with its defense.

President Donald Trump has since met with national security officials.

In a phone interview with NBC, the president said he was pleased with the Israeli strikes against Iran.

That Israel "had the finest equipment in the world, which is American equipment," Trump said. And that the Iranian government "missed the opportunity to make a deal. Now, they have another opportunity. We’ll see," he added.

The U.S. has warned Iran not to target U.S. troops in the region.