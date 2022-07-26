Jo Koy Proud to Represent Filipino Culture, Showcase Daly City in ‘Easter Sunday'

Jo Koy has been making audiences laugh for over 30 years.

The comedian for the first time is taking his jokes to the big screen with "Easter Sunday." The movie takes place in Daly City and is described as a celebration of the Filipino-American culture.

"This is the big screen, the silver screen. My name is on it. There are billboards everywhere," Jo Koy said in an interview with NBC Bay Area. "It's overwhelming."

Jo Koy admits he still can't believe he is starring in a movie.

"I'm pinching myself. It took a long time," he said. "I started in '89 - there were times when I was like this is never going to happen, but I wasn't going to quit."

Easter Sunday is a comedy about a father and son visiting their Filipino family in Daly City for the weekend.

Nearly one in three people living in Daly City identify as Filipino, and it is the first time the area is featured on the big screen.

"I had to shoutout Daly City," Jo Koy said. "They're a big reason why I am where I'm at right now. When you know that community is supporting you like that, that was the first thing I said - 'I got to let the world know exactly where my people sit the most.'"

Jo Koy last week in return was awarded the key to Daly City and also given his own day by city and county leaders.

The comedian said there is more to his movie than punchlines - it means representation.

"It was kind of like this investigation if you were trying to get into the entertainment industry and you were Filipino, and you just want to see your voice be heard," Jo Koy said.

Jo Koy hopes he is changing the industry by keeping what he calls the door open to tell more culturally-specific stories.

"Easter Sunday" was produced by Steven Spielberg and is distributed by Universal Pictures, which is owned by NBC Bay Area parent company Comcast. The movie hits theaters on Aug. 5.