The Department of Labor is suspending operations at nearly a hundred Job Corps centers nationwide, including a center in the South Bay.

The move has left more than 200 students who live and train at the East San Jose Job Corps center scrambling to find a new place to live.

Students said they have been told to move out by June 6.

"It almost feels helpless right now because it's so sudden and most changes come with a transition," Job Corps student Kaylee Lynch said. "But now we've all been thrown into this position."

When asked about the closures, the secretary of labor said "a startling number of serious incident reports at Job Corps centers nationwide -- and the high cost of the program -- indicate it is not achieving the intended outcomes students deserve."

But students who talked to NBC Bay Area on Monday said they have learned valuable trades and life skills in the program. Some said they are now worried they will end up living on the streets.