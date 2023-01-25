figure skating

Johnny Weir, Tara Lipinski Talk U.S. Figure Skating Championships

The 2023 U.S. Figure Skating Championships are taking place at the SAP Center in San Jose.

By NBC Bay Area staff

NBC Universal, Inc.

The best figure skaters in the country are in the Bay Area this week, as the 2023 U.S. Figure Skating Championships are taking place at the SAP Center in San Jose.

Olympic Gold Medalist Tara Lipinski and three-time U.S. Champion Johnny Weir stopped by NBC Bay Area’s studios Wednesday.

figure skating Jan 23

How to Watch 2023 US Figure Skating Championships: Schedule, Athletes, More

Sports Jan 17

Brian Boitano In The Bay!

Weir and Lipinski talked to Raj Mathai about everything, from who to watch in the competitions to how they became friends.

Get a weekly recap of the latest San Francisco Bay Area housing news. Sign up for NBC Bay Area’s Housing Deconstructed newsletter.

The 2023 U.S. Figure Skating Championships will air on NBC, USA and Peacock from Thursday, Jan. 26 until Sunday, Jan. 29.

You can watch the full interview in the video above.

While visiting NBC Bay Area’s studios Wednesday, Olympic Gold Medalist Tara Lipinski and three-time U.S. Champion Johnny Weir took a shot at presenting the weather.

This article tagged under:

figure skatingJohnny WeirTara LipinskiUS Figure Skating
Decision 2022 Local Coronavirus Pandemic Climate in Crisis State U.S. & World Sports The Investigative Unit Submit a tip Digital Series NBC Bay Area Responds Submit a consumer complaint How To Explainers California Live Weather Weather Alerts Entertainment Video Traffic Community
Community About Us TV Schedule Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us