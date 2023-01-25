Johnny Weir, Tara Lipinski Talk U.S. Figure Skating Championships

The best figure skaters in the country are in the Bay Area this week, as the 2023 U.S. Figure Skating Championships are taking place at the SAP Center in San Jose.

Olympic Gold Medalist Tara Lipinski and three-time U.S. Champion Johnny Weir stopped by NBC Bay Area’s studios Wednesday.

Weir and Lipinski talked to Raj Mathai about everything, from who to watch in the competitions to how they became friends.

Get a weekly recap of the latest San Francisco Bay Area housing news. Sign up for NBC Bay Area’s Housing Deconstructed newsletter.

The 2023 U.S. Figure Skating Championships will air on NBC, USA and Peacock from Thursday, Jan. 26 until Sunday, Jan. 29.

You can watch the full interview in the video above.

While visiting NBC Bay Area’s studios Wednesday, Olympic Gold Medalist Tara Lipinski and three-time U.S. Champion Johnny Weir took a shot at presenting the weather.