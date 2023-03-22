San Francisco Ad Campaign Features Giants Sportscaster Jon Miller

Beloved San Francisco Giants hall-of-fame broadcaster Jon Miller is the voice of a new campaign aimed at highlighting San Francisco business.

The 90-second video features scenic images and emphasizes San Francisco as a place where "the future is made."

Kate Sofis, executive director of the city's Office of Economic and Workforce Development, provided the following statement:

"Over the last century, San Francisco has demonstrated time and time again that we're a city that can remake itself. Our history hasn't defined us; it has shaped our social and economic fabric, which we are proud of. As we look toward our future, we are excited to be a part of this narrative and to tell our amazing story. We’re home to dreamers, thinkers, builders, creators, inventors, makers, and doers. And we’ll continue to harness our entrepreneurial spirit to build on a future that is welcoming, inclusive, and forward-thinking."

The campaign, which also feature a new logo and website, is also part of a push to attract new businesses. Check it out below.