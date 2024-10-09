Scott Peterson

Judge grants Scott Peterson access to evidence

A San Mateo County Superior Court judge has granted Scott Peterson a discovery period for a new trial. This means attorneys for Peterson will have access to certain evidence.

Peterson was convicted of murdering his wife Laci and their unborn son in 2004.

The judge also approved a request related to a burglary at a home near where the Peterson’s lived in Modesto.

The attorneys will get to review audio and video recordings and transcripts of police interviews with the suspects. Peterson is serving a life sentence.

