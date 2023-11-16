Judge orders former Alameda County prosecutor to be booked

An Alameda County Judge ordered Thursday a former county prosecutor to be booked next month as he faces a misdemeanor charge and accusations of interfering with the prosecution of a police officer.

District Attorney Pamela Price filed those charges against Amilcar “Butch” Ford in July, alleging that he interfered with the prosecution against a former San Leandro police officer. That officer is facing manslaughter charges related to the 2020 shooting death of Steven Taylor.

Ford was previously a prosecutor with the district attorney’s office. Price put him on leave in January. He quit in May and currently works for San Francisco District Attorney Brooke Jenkins.

Get a weekly recap of the latest San Francisco Bay Area housing news. Sign up for NBC Bay Area’s Housing Deconstructed newsletter.

The judge ordered Ford to be booked no later than Dec. 20.

NBC Bay Area has reached out to Ford for comment, but has not yet heard back.