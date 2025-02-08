Crime and Courts

Judge grants ex-49er Dana Stubblefield's release from prison

By NBC Bay Area staff

A San Jose judge granted former San Francisco 49ers player Dana Stubblefield release from prison on Friday.

In 2020, the defensive tackle was sentenced to 15 years to life in prison for raping a woman who was interviewing for a babysitting job at his Morgan Hill home.

But in December of last year, an appellate court reversed that conviction.

The court ruled that Stubblefield did not get a fair trial because prosecutors violated the state's Racial Justice Act, making racially biased comments about him being Black.

Friday's ruling granted Stubblefield his freedom, while authorities decide whether to re-file charges against him.

"We remain focused on the sexual assault that occurred, the victim and the need for accountability and community safety," Santa Clara County Assistant District Attorney Terry Harman said in response to the decision.

