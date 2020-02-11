gig economy

Judge Stalls Uber, Postmates Challenge to California Job Law

By Associated Press

Getty Images

A federal judge is refusing to exempt ride-hailing company Uber and on-demand meal delivery service Postmates from a broad new California labor law while she considers their lawsuit.

U.S. District Judge Dolly Gee on Monday denied the San Francisco companies' request for a preliminary injunction protecting them from the law. It aims to give wage and benefit protections to people who work as independent contractors.

The companies say the law that took effect last month violates federal and state constitutional guarantees of equal protection and due process. It created the nation's strictest test by which workers must be considered employees.

Local

San Francisco 1 hour ago

Woman Struck by Vehicle in SF, Juvenile Arrested: Police

traffic alert 6 hours ago

Car Crash Shuts Down Multiple EB Lanes on I-80, Bay Bridge

Uber is considering an appeal.

Copyright AP - Associated Press

This article tagged under:

gig economyUberLawsuitpostmatescalifornia law
Local News Making It In The Bay Bay Area Revelations Bay Area Proud Digital Originals Press Here The Investigative Unit NBC Bay Area Responds News California U.S. & World Business Politics Weather Weather Alerts Traffic Video Entertainment California Live Sports
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us