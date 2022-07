The holiday travel crush is officially on.

While there there have been reports of widespread cancellations at airports in several parts of the country, the Bay Area on Friday saw few flights that were nixed.

Travel experts and airport officials warn airports will be extremely busy this weekend -- think back pre-pandemic -- and to factor in extra time.

The recommended buffer time is two hours for domestic flights and three hours for international flights.

Consumer Investigator Chris Chmura breaks down what you should know when your flight is delayed or canceled.