Leave July Fourth fireworks to the professionals, South Bay fire chiefs say

Fire chiefs across the South Bay are urging the public to celebrate responsibly this Fourth of July by attending professional fireworks shows to prevent potential fires and injuries.

In a joint message, Santa Clara County fire chiefs said fireworks are responsible for thousands of hospital visits and millions of dollars in property loss across the United States every year.

"The risk of fires starting due to illegal fireworks is real and it’s up to each of us to help keep our neighborhoods safe this 4th of July," Santa Clara County Fire Department Chief Suwanna Kerdkaew said in a statement. "Please enjoy one of the professional fireworks displays planned throughout the County."

Several professional fireworks shows are planned across the county this year. Check out the post below for more information.

As you make plans for the upcoming 4th of July holiday, please keep safety in mind. Consider attending a local community celebration or one of several professional fireworks displays planned throughout the County. pic.twitter.com/i0Rk4rJXBY — Santa Clara County Fire (@sccfiredept) June 20, 2025

All fireworks, including so-called "safe and sane" fireworks, are illegal to use, own or sell in Santa Clara County, excluding Gilroy, which only allows "safe and sane" fireworks in designated areas between 9 a.m. on July 1 and 10 p.m. on July 4.

"Every safe celebration is a successful one," Gilroy Fire Department Chief Rob Fleeup said in a statement. "Taking a moment to supervise children, handle fireworks responsibly, or avoid risky behavior can be the difference between a trip to the ER and a holiday full of great memories."