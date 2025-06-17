Juneteenth celebrations and festivities are planned across the Bay Area. Below is a list of some of the events happening Thursday.

The holiday celebrates the true liberation of the last enslaved Black people in Texas, on June 19, 1865, two years after President Abraham Lincoln signed the Emancipation Proclamation. In 2021, President Joe Biden designated it a federal holiday — expanding its recognition beyond Black America.

Hella Juneteenth Festival 2025

Address: Oakland Museum of California - 1000 Oak Street, Oakland CA 94607

Time and Date: 12 to 5 p.m. Thursday

Website: museumca.org

Celebration of Black creativity, freedom and joy, hosted by Hella Creative at OMCA.

The event will feature two live music stages, interactive art exhibits, a curated selection of Black-owned vendors, the return of The Cookout Plate, spotlighting Black chefs and restaurants, and more.

On Wednesday, June 18, there will also be a Freedom Run 5K at Lake Merritt and Futureproof Dinner at OMCA.

UNSTAGED: Celebrating Juneteenth

Address: Between 5th & 6th on Market Street in San Francisco

Time and Date: 4 to 7 p.m. Thursday

Website: marketstreetarts.org/unstaged

Kick off the 2025 season for UNSTAGED, a free interactive arts and live performance on Market Street every Third Tuesday hosted by Market Street Arts.

Celebrate Juneteenth and Black art and artists through live music, buskers, culinary experiences, breakdance battles, interactive art and more in partnership with SF Black Wall Street.

SF's Juneteenth Comedy Festival

Address: The Function SF: Comedy Club & Cocktail Lounge at 1414 Market Street in San Francisco

Time and Date: Selected times from Thursday to Sunday

Website: eventbrite.com

Enjoy three nights of comedy and laughter with a full weekend of the Bay’s best Black comics all under one roof at The Function, a Black-owned comedy club and cocktail lounge.

This event is 21+.

Antioch's Juneteenth: A Freedom Celebration

Address: Williamson Ranch Park in Antioch

Time and Date: Thursday, June 19 from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Website: antiochca.gov/juneteenth/

Celebrate Juneteenth with the City of Antioch in its fourth annual city sponsored celebration.

Features live performances, music, food, vendors, activities for kids and adults, and more.

Vallejo’s 35th Annual Juneteenth Parade & Festival

Address: Barbara Kondylis Waterfront Green - 301 Mare Island Way in Vallejo

Time and Date: 9 to 10:30 a.m. a parade will be held and will be followed by a festival from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturday

Website: vallejojuneteenth.com/

Kick off the day with a parade featuring local vendors and exhibitors into downtown Vallejo culminating at the waterfront.

Enjoy live entertainment, food and merch vendors, kids activities, face painting and more.

Learn about health and wellness, job training and employment opportunities, homeownership, financial planning and child and family services.

Richmond's Juneteenth Parade and Festival

Address: Nicholl Park - 3230 Macdonald Avenue in Richmond

Time and Date: 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday

Website: ci.richmond.ca.us

The parade will start at 10 a.m. from Kennedy High School and ending at Nicholl Park.

The festival will feature over 20 local artists and performers with live music throughout the day, an on-site broadcast from 106.1 KMEL, a youth zone, local food vendors and more.

SF's Annual Citywide Juneteenth Parade & Block Party

Address: Market Street & 8th Street (1200 Market Street) in San Francisco

Time and Date: 11 a.m. Sunday.

Website: eventbrite.com

The parade will begin at 11 a.m. at Market Street and proceed to 8th Street, featuring street performers, live music, a kids zone and a car show.

A dozen block parties will take place after the parade, continuing the festivities.

Did we miss any events? If you want us to add an event to this list, please email us at newstips@nbcbayarea.com.