Juneteenth sign in Antioch cut down, community members demand accountability

Some community members in Antioch are outraged after a video showed a woman cutting down a Juneteenth sign on Thursday.

The video showed the woman using a sharp object to cut down the sign that promoted the city's annual Juneteenth event.

"At this point, it just seems there's a blatant disregard for cultures, individuals, anything that's not like the same, and that's causing a lot of challenge," said Ed Harris, a pastor in Antioch.

Juneteenth is a holiday used to mark the end of slavery in the United States. It became a federal holiday in 2021 when former President Joe Biden signed the Juneteenth National Independence Day Act into law.

Community members gathered on Friday to install additional signs reminding residents about two upcoming celebrations scheduled for next Thursday.

"This is why we're here, still making sure signs are getting put up," said Velma Wilson, a community organizer. "So the community knows we're not frightened, we're not afraid. We're going to continue to do our part to celebrate community."

Antioch's park and recreation acting director, Shahad Wright, said Thursday's incident is the third in which a Juneteenth sign disappeared in recent weeks. However, it is not clear if the other two were deliberately taken down.

Last year, some 1,500 people attended the city's celebration. Wright said it's a chance to learn history while celebrating African American culture….

"It's the celebration of the ending of slavery, and it's something that we need to continue to know that oppression is not going to be accepted, and we're going to continue to fight the good fight and celebrate freedom for all," Wright said.

Community members are calling on police to identify the woman in the video and hold her accountable.