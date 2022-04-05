Sunny Balwani

Jurors See New Text Messages Between Sunny Balwani and Elizabeth Holmes

The trial of Suny Balwani revealed new text messages between the former Theranos chief operating officer and Elizabeth Holmes. It also focused a lot about money.

Balwani was for a time among the largest shareholders in Theranos, with founder Holmes the very largest. Jurors saw a text today from Balwani to Holmes saying "I am responsible for everything at Theranos," which runs contrary to the defense that he was merely an investor in the company.

Sunny BalwaniElizabeth HolmesTheranos
