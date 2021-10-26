Jury Deadlocked on Manslaughter Charge in Danville Police Shooting Case

A judge presiding over the case of Andrew Hall, a Danville police officer accused of voluntary manslaughter in the 2018 shooting death of Laudemer Arboleda, declared a mistrial Tuesday after the jury deadlocked on the charge, according to the Contra Costa County District Attorney's Office.

The jury did find Hall guilty of assault with a firearm with a special enhancement. That felony conviction stands.

Our redesigned local news and weather app is live! Download it for iOS or Android — and sign up for alerts.

It's unclear at this time if the district attorney's office will retry the manslaughter charge.

Arboleda led police on a slow-speed chase through Danville on Nov. 3, 2018, after police repeatedly tried pulling him over, after residents called police reporting a suspicious person knocking on doors.

The incident ended at the intersection of Diablo Road and Front Street, with two police units behind Arboleda's gray Honda Civic, and two in front, including Hall's.

Arboleda was trying to pull between two police cars, when Hall opened fire from the front driver's side of Arboleda's car, hitting the Newark man nine times.

Hall pleaded not guilty.

Danville contracts for police services through the Contra Costa County Sheriff's Office. A sheriff's investigation after the 2018 incident cleared Hall of any wrongdoing.

The district attorney's office announced it was pressing charges in the 2018 case after Hall was involved in a second shooting earlier this year.

On March 11, Hall responded to reports of a man throwing rocks onto Interstate 680 from the Sycamore Valley Road overpass in Danville. Police have said the 32-year-old transient Tyrell Wilson approached Hall near the overpass with a folding knife and Hall shot him in self-defense. The shooting is still being investigated. The families of the deceased in both incidents said the men suffered from mental health issues.