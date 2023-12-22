Jury finds unhoused man not guilty in assault on ex-fire commissioner in SF

A San Francisco Superior Court jury on Friday found a 25-year-old unhoused man not guilty of three felony assault and battery charges for using a metal rod to hit a former city fire commissioner who defense attorneys said initiated the altercation by using bear spray on him.

Garret Doty was accused of an April 5 attack in the city's Marina District that injured ex-Fire Commissioner Don Carmignani in a case that was widely publicized initially as an example of San Francisco's street crime issue and later because of revelations that Carmignani was accused of using bear spray on Doty and other unhoused people in the neighborhood.

According to the city's Public Defender's Office, which represented Doty, 11 witnesses testified in the trial but not Carmignani, who in the case's preliminary hearing invoked his Fifth Amendment right against self-incrimination when asked about prior uses of pepper or bear spray.

Get a weekly recap of the latest San Francisco Bay Area housing news. Sign up for NBC Bay Area’s Housing Deconstructed newsletter.

"From the beginning, it was clear to me that Mr. Doty was acting in self defense against Mr. Carmignani, who not only had the audacity to attack Mr. Doty with bear spray and then threatened to stab and kill Mr. Doty, but also presented himself as unwilling to back down from a fight he had started," Deputy Public Defender Kleigh Hathaway, who represented Doty, said in a statement.

San Francisco Public Defender Mano Raju said, "I commend Mr. Doty's defense team for boldly confronting the disinformation that was spread at the onset of this case. So often our indigent clients are wrongly accused when they are actually the victims of violence and harassment because they do not have the social clout of those who may dehumanize them."