Justice Dept. Backs Pastor Challenging Va. Governor’s Social Distancing Order

The government filed court papers Sunday in support of Lighthouse Fellowship Church

Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam
NBC Washington

The U.S. Justice Department is siding with a rural Virginia church that sued the state's governor after the pastor was charged with violating a social distancing order, NBC News reported.

The government filed court papers Sunday in support of Lighthouse Fellowship Church in Chincoteague on Virginia's eastern shore, which said the state improperly discriminated by insisting that the church permit no more than 10 people to attend services, while allowing businesses to accommodate larger groups.

"The Commonwealth cannot treat religious gatherings less favorably than other similar secular gatherings," the Justice Department said in its submission.

Local

Ghost Ship Trial 5 hours ago

Ghost Ship Fire Defendant Almena Released Due to Virus

something good 6 hours ago

Donor Gives Employees at Santa Cruz Hospital $1 Million for Bonuses

For more on this story, go to NBC News.

Coronavirus Pandemic Local News Making It In The Bay Bay Area Revelations Bay Area Proud Digital Originals Press Here The Investigative Unit NBC Bay Area Responds News California U.S. & World Politics NBCLX Weather Weather Alerts Traffic Video Entertainment California Live
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us