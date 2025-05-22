Family, friends demand justice for Oakland teen killed in robbery attempt

Friends and family of a 15-year-old Oakland boy who was shot and killed in a robbery attempt as he was walking to soccer practice will gather Thursday to demand justice for their loved one.

The suspect in the case is not much older than the victim. A 16-year-old boy has been charged in the fatal shooting of Derbing Alvarado.

Thursday's rally is planned outside juvenile court in San Leandro to demand justice for Alvarado. It’s not clear if the suspect will appear in court.

In March, Alvarado, a sophomore at Cristo Rey De La Salle, was on his way to soccer practice walking on 100th Avenue in Oakland with four friends when two people approached the group. One of the suspects was armed with a gun and told Derbing to take off his backpack or he was going to shoot him.

Alvarado's friends said he was shot four times while trying to defend himself.

Alvarado's former soccer coach said he was a good kid who just wanted to play sports.

The teen suspect is charged with robbery and discharging a firearm during the commission of a serious violent felony.