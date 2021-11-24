Ahmaud Arbery

‘Justice Was Served': Convictions in Ahmaud Arbery Case Praised

All three men charged in the shooting death of Ahmaud Arbery were convicted of murder Wednesday.

The convictions were praised by many in the Bay Area who followed the case closely, including civil rights Attorney John Burris.

"This is a case where real justice was served because the young man was shot and killed under circumstances that were unjustified," Burris said. "To the extent that the people who perpetrated that were tried before a jury and convicted, to me it was extraordinarily important."

The three men found guilty were originally set free after Arbery was shot, but then video footage of the incident - taken by one of the defendants - hit the internet.

"The technology is extremely important, because, again, you can't believe your lying eyes," University of San Francisco Professor James Taylor said.

