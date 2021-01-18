12-Year-Old Missing in Water Off Cowell Ranch State Beach in San Mateo County

Crews on Monday were searching for a 12-year-old boy who was swept into the water at Cowell Ranch State Beach in San Mateo County, officials said.

The boy, who is from Fremont, and an adult were standing on the beach when they were swept into the ocean by a wave, according to officials.

The adult was washed back to shore, officials said. Crews were still trying to find the boy as the sun was setting.

One male, 13 or 14 years old, is missing in the surf off of Cowell Ranch State Beach in San Mateo County. An adult who was rescued is being checked at the scene. pic.twitter.com/Mg9txZO2yT — CAL FIRE CZU (@CALFIRECZU) January 19, 2021

MORE: An adult and a child were standing on the beach, both were swept into the water by a wave. The adult was able to be washed back to the shore. The search for the juvenile male continues. #CowellIncident pic.twitter.com/kkDSLKIeiJ — CAL FIRE CZU (@CALFIRECZU) January 19, 2021

Further information was not immediately available.

This is a developing story. Details may change as more information becomes available.