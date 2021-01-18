San Mateo County

12-Year-Old Missing in Water Off Cowell Ranch State Beach in San Mateo County

By NBC Bay Area staff

A helicopter crew searches for a teen missing in the water off Cowell Ranch State Beach in San Mateo County.
Cal Fire CZU

Crews on Monday were searching for a 12-year-old boy who was swept into the water at Cowell Ranch State Beach in San Mateo County, officials said.

The boy, who is from Fremont, and an adult were standing on the beach when they were swept into the ocean by a wave, according to officials.

The adult was washed back to shore, officials said. Crews were still trying to find the boy as the sun was setting.

Further information was not immediately available.

This is a developing story. Details may change as more information becomes available.

This article tagged under:

San Mateo County
