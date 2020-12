A juvenile died Wednesday after they were hit by a truck that was being unloaded from a car carrier, San Jose police said.

The incident happened around 1:45 p.m. along the 3600 block of Monterey Road, according to police.

The juvenile was taken to a local hospital where they were pronounced dead, police said.

Units are currently at the scene of a traffic fatality in the 3600 block of Monterey Rd. A car carrier was unloading vehicles when a large truck that was hauled struck a juvenile. The juvenile was transported to a local hospital and was pronounced deceased. Time of call 1:45pm. pic.twitter.com/RuKFISpyiF — San Jose Police Media Relations (@SJPD_PIO) December 30, 2020

Further information was not immediately available.

This is a developing story. Stay tuned for updates.