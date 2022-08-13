Kaiser

Kaiser Mental Health Workers Set to Strike Monday

The open-ended strike is set to start Monday at hospitals throughout the Bay Area, Sacramento and Fresno.

By NBC Bay Area staff

NBC Universal, Inc.

Mental health workers at Kaiser Permanente say it is likely they will strike.

About 2,000 psychologists, therapists, counselors and social workers put Kaiser on notice Aug. 2 that they would strike in two weeks if demands weren't met.

The open-ended strike is set to start Monday at hospitals throughout the Bay Area, Sacramento and Fresno.

The mental health workers say they want to see big improvements to meet record demand for mental health care.

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC Bay Area app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

The group is also claiming that Kaiser is canceling some appointments for patients as the potential strike looms.

Kaiser released the following statement Saturday:

"The union is well aware that its decision to strike will inevitably hurt Kaiser Permanente’s ability to meet the needs of our patients: that is the point of the strike. The reality is that strikes will only reduce access to our care, at a time of unprecedented demand."

This article tagged under:

KaiserCaliforniakaiser permanenteStrikekaiser strike
Local Coronavirus Pandemic Climate in Crisis State U.S. & World Sports Winter Olympics The Investigative Unit No Man's Land The Moms of Magnolia Street NBC Bay Area Responds Submit a consumer complaint How To Explainers California Live Weather Weather Alerts LX News Entertainment Video Traffic
Community About Us TV Schedule Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us