Tens of thousands of Kaiser Permanente employees poised to go on strike

All signs are pointing to a massive strike among Kaiser Permanente employees starting Wednesday.

Roughly 75,000 employees will hit the picket lines across the U.S. for three days unless a deal is reached in the 11th hour. In Northern California, more than 37,000 workers could walk off the job, upset over wages and a lack of staffing.

The union claims its poll found two-thirds of workers have seen care delayed or denied due to short staffing. Kaiser has disputed those results.

"We are overwhelmed," medical assistant Damaris Reyes said. "I don’t think that we can go any longer with what Kaiser is offering us."

Get a weekly recap of the latest San Francisco Bay Area housing news. Sign up for NBC Bay Area’s Housing Deconstructed newsletter.

The jobs affected by the strike include ER and X-ray technicians, ultrasound sonographers, and customer service workers, among many others.

Doctors and registered nurses are not involved in the strike, and hospitals will remain open.

"Our vacations do not get approved, only two staff are allowed to be off, we have about 16-17 [medical assistants]," medical assistant Elizabeth Martinez said. "We have three brand new doctors and no staff for them."

Kaiser says it continues to work toward an agreement but has plans in place to ensure high-quality care will continue if workers strike.

The provider also claims to have the highest total compensation in every market where it operates.

"The issue at the table is not staffing, it is wages," said Michelle Gaskill-Hames, Kaiser Permanente Regional President in Southern California and Hawaii. "That’s the reason that hopefully we will resolve in the next 24 hours, but that’s the reason at the table."

Kaiser said it may have to reschedule non-urgent appointments and procedures and noted that wait times could increase during a strike.

"It has really been tough across the country in terms of staffing shortages associated with the great retirement, the great burnout," Gaskill-Hames said. "But the fact of the matter is KP has been doing better than others in terms of retaining our employees."