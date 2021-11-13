Kaiser Pharmacists in Bay Area May Strike Monday: Here's What to Know

Kaiser Permanente pharmacists in the Bay Area are planning to strike Monday.

The possible work stoppage would come after the health care provider reached a tentative agreement Saturday with thousands of Kaiser nurses and other health care workers who were also planning to hit the picket line across Southern California and other locations in the United States.

The tentative deal reached Saturday does not apply to Kaiser employees in Northern California, an official with the health care provider said.

How Will Kaiser Pharmacies be Impacted?

Monday's planned strike by pharmacists could last up to Nov. 22 and shut down Kaiser's outpatient pharmacies, leaving many patients searching for medication and refills at retail pharmacies.

Here's what Kaiser sent to its members:

"Should a strike occur, our outpatient pharmacies will be temporarily closed from November 15 to the morning of November 22. If you don’t need your refill right away, our outpatient pharmacies will reopen on the morning of Monday, November 22. Our Mail Delivery pharmacy will remain open during the strike. In the event an urgent prescription is needed during the outpatient pharmacy closure, Kaiser Permanente staff will provide you with direction on how to fill your prescription at a retail pharmacy. For Medi-Cal members, there will be no cost. For other members, your usual cost share for in-network pharmacy services will apply. Hospital pharmacies for inpatient care and critical infusion services will remain in operation. Please check kp.org for more information starting November 15."

Kaiser's Contract Negotiations With Guild for Professional Pharmacists

"At this time there is no change in Pharmacy Guild strike plans for next week in the Northern California region, and our contingency plans remain in effect," Kaiser Permanente Northern California spokesperson Karl Sonkin said in an e-mail to NBC Bay Area on Saturday morning. "We are continuing to bargain in good faith with Local 39 Operating Engineers and the Guild for Professional Pharmacists, and hope to reach agreements very soon."

Kaiser in a statement earlier this week said it has an offer on the table that keeps its pharmacists among the highest paid in the profession.

"The proposal includes wage increases over 4 years, including a 3% increase in year one, and a 2% increase plus 2% bonus each year thereafter," Kaiser said in the statement. "In addition, there is a 120% increase in Guild members’ potential incentive payouts, no changes to Guild members’ excellent medical benefits, and enhancements to Guild members’ retirement contributions. In fact, the cash value of this contract is the richest contract offered to Guild members by Kaiser Permanente in the past decade."

NBC Bay Area reached out to the Guild for Professional Pharmacists, but has yet to receive a response.