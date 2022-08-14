Kaiser Mental Health Workers Prepare to Strike in Northern California Monday

Kaiser Permanente mental health care workers in Northern California are poised to strike Monday.

On Sunday, members of the National Union Of Healthcare Workers or NUHW made picket signs and prepared to walk off the job indefinitely starting Monday.

About 2,000 psychologists, therapists, counselors and social workers said they want to see big improvements to meet record demand for mental health care.

According to the workers, one of the main issues is staffing.

“The new state laws that have gone into effect say we get to see patients within a two week window. We don't have the clinicians to do that anymore. One out of every five has left because it's unethical and the pace of working within Kaiser has gotten too much,” said Kathy Ray, a clinical social worker with Kaiser Walnut Creek.

The strike will affect Kaiser facilities throughout the Bay Area, Sacramento and Fresno.

Kaiser has accused the union of using the threat of a strike over a minor disagreement in the contract. The health care provider released the following statement Sunday:

"The union’s demand flies in the face of a 30% increase in demand for mental health care and NUHW’s own commitments to help improve access to mental health care. Despite the union’s harmful tactics, we remain committed to bargaining in good faith to reach a fair and equitable agreement that is good for our therapists and our patients."