Kamala Harris Leads Discussion on Abortion Rights During Bay Area Visit

Vice President Kamala Harris returned to the Bay Area Thursday to lead a discussion about abortion rights with state leaders and advocates.

Harris gathered some of the biggest names in local politics to speak out against the Supreme Court's decision to overturn Roe v. Wade and outline how that decision is playing out in different states.

"I am here today to talk with, to listen to these extraordinary Californians who are national leaders to talk about how we can continue to do what has been happening here, which is to fight for the rights of women, for all people," she said.

Harris was joined by local and state leaders along with abortion rights advocates, including Senate President pro Tempore Toni Atkins, who underscored how California was moving forward on more than a dozen bills aimed at expanding access to abortion.

"In California, there is no confusion," she said. "Abortion is legal and safe here. People have options here, all people, whether they're from California or not, but we are not taking any chances."

That work includes a proposed constitutional amendment on the November ballot.

Harris' comments Thursday were part of a national tour that political experts say is part policy and part politics with a goal of rallying the Democratic base ahead of what's expected to be a very challenging midterm election.

"I would argue that the Dobbs decision, which overthrew Roe v. Wade, is really a wild card as evidenced by what happened in Kansas, everything about the Kansas primary," said Nolan Higdon, a professor of history and communication at California State University, East Bay.

Voters in Kansas rejected a proposal to amend their constitution to strip abortion protections.

In California, abortion rights advocates say they are empowered and prepared.

"We are laser-focused on ensuring that California is a reproductive freedom state and a place where people can turn to get care no matter what," said Gilda Gonzales, CEO of Planned Parenthood Northern California.